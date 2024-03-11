UT Austin to reinstate SAT, ACT test requirement for admissions
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin will once again require standardized testing scores starting in the Fall of 2025.
The University made testing optional four years ago, in Spring 2020, because of the limited testing availability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Fall 2024, nearly 73,000 students applied to UT, an all-time high.
UT says 90 percent or more of those applicants took a standardized test, but less than half (42 percent) asked to have their standardized scores considered. Those who opted in had a median SAT score of 1420, compared with a median of 1160 among those who did not.
The University says the higher standardized scores translated on average to better collegiate academic performance.
Of 9,217 first-year students enrolled in 2023, UT says those who opted in had an estimated average GPA of 0.86 grade points higher during their first fall semester.
"Our goals are to attract the best and brightest students and to make sure every student is successful once they are here. Standardized scores combined with high school GPA support this goal by improving early identification of students who demonstrated the greatest academic achievement, the most potential, and those who can most benefit from support through our student success programs," said President Jay Hartzell.
"Our experience during the test-optional period reinforced that standardized testing is a valuable tool for deciding who is admitted and making sure those students are placed in majors that are the best fit. Also, with an abundance of high school GPAs surrounding 4.0, especially among our auto-admits, an SAT or ACT score is a proven differentiator that is in each student’s and the University’s best interest," Hartzell said.
In addition to reinstating standardized scores, the University is making several other modifications to the application process as well:
- Introduction of a new Early Action program. This optional deadline will require application submission by Oct. 15, with a guaranteed decision communicated to applicants by Jan. 15. The regular deadline for applications will remain Dec. 1, with a guaranteed decision communicated by Feb. 15.
- Modification of the required essay. This will provide greater flexibility in topic choice and enable students to leverage responses used on other applications, while expanding opportunity for a more personalized response.
- Reduction in the number of short answer responses. This reduction from three responses to two will maintain the currently used major-related question, while creating a new prompt that allows students to highlight a specific activity of their choice.
- Introduction of a waitlist. Applies to students who are not automatically admitted. Most students will be notified as early as March 1 if they are admitted from the waitlist.
- Narrowed scope for letters of recommendation. Applicants submitting letters of recommendation will be strongly encouraged to provide those letters from sources outside of their high school. This reduces the burden of this work on high school teachers and counselors and allows University staff to better leverage other materials.