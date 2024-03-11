UT Austin to reinstate SAT, ACT test requirement for admissions

The University of Texas at Austin will once again require standardized testing scores starting in the Fall of 2025.

The University made testing optional four years ago, in Spring 2020, because of the limited testing availability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Fall 2024, nearly 73,000 students applied to UT, an all-time high.

UT says 90 percent or more of those applicants took a standardized test, but less than half (42 percent) asked to have their standardized scores considered. Those who opted in had a median SAT score of 1420, compared with a median of 1160 among those who did not.

The University says the higher standardized scores translated on average to better collegiate academic performance.

Of 9,217 first-year students enrolled in 2023, UT says those who opted in had an estimated average GPA of 0.86 grade points higher during their first fall semester.

"Our goals are to attract the best and brightest students and to make sure every student is successful once they are here. Standardized scores combined with high school GPA support this goal by improving early identification of students who demonstrated the greatest academic achievement, the most potential, and those who can most benefit from support through our student success programs," said President Jay Hartzell.

"Our experience during the test-optional period reinforced that standardized testing is a valuable tool for deciding who is admitted and making sure those students are placed in majors that are the best fit. Also, with an abundance of high school GPAs surrounding 4.0, especially among our auto-admits, an SAT or ACT score is a proven differentiator that is in each student’s and the University’s best interest," Hartzell said.

In addition to reinstating standardized scores, the University is making several other modifications to the application process as well: