UT students attending football game will have to pass COVID-19 test

University of Texas students who are sports fans and want to go to the football game Saturday (9/12) will have to pass a COVID-19 test. The test is the only opportunity to get a game-day ticket.

Notices about the new requirement were emailed to students Wednesday. Only those who purchased the UT Big Ticket plan qualify for the General Admission Tickets and only a limited number of tickets are available.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be free and done on Friday. Those who want to take part are told to go into Bellmont Hall at Gate 4 of DKR stadium between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The tickets for Saturday’s game are only for students, with a limited number also available for season ticket holders. UT officials say students will be separated from the season ticket holders while in the stadium and will be required to practice social distancing.

Season ticket holders who have tickets are not required to be tested for COVID-19. They have been given health safety screening guidelines and were told if you don’t feel good, don’t show up.

DKR, which is undergoing a major expansion, holds more than 100,000 people. The university’s COVID-19 protocol caps game-day capacity at 25%. The safety rules include the use of face masks.

More than 200 hand sanitizer stations have been set up, and tailgating outside the stadium is not allowed.

