UTPD investigating burglary incident near West Campus

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a burglary that occurred the night of Thursday, July 28.

UTPD says it received a report of the burglary around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The caller told UTPD it happened in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street at the Dobie Twenty21 building, but they did not witness the incident and the suspect was likely no longer on scene.

Officers secured the scene and determined a burglary did occur, but no suspects have been detained at this time and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a 30-40 year old white male with short blonde hair.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident, and asks anyone with any information to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.