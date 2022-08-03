UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3.

UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.

Bastrop Fire Department responded to the scene and contained the fire. BFD says no injuries were reported.

UTPD detectives are working with the Texas A&M Forest Service to determine if the fire was intentional. The incident is being investigated as possible arson, officials say.

If you have any information about this crime call UTPD Investigations & Mitigations Division at 512-471-4441, extension 9.