UTPD looking for suspect who allegedly tried to stab someone near campus

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is investigating an alleged attempted stabbing near campus Monday evening.

UTPD says one of its officers was flagged down around 6:30 p.m. August 3 for a report of attempted aggravated assault.

The victim, who UTPD says is not affiliated with UT, told the officer that while walking in the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street, a man yelled at him without provocation, pulled out a knife and swung it twice. The victim was able to distract the man and get away uninjured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, 5'10" with a slender build and shoulder-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans or dark pants.

UTPD says officers searched the area but did not find anyone matching that description.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 512-471-4441 ext. 9.