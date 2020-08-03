Safety measures announced for 2020 Texas Longhorns home football games

article

Texas Athletics has announced the safety measures it will have in place for the 2020 season home football games. Officials say that the measures keep with current government guidance on sporting event attendance and could be adjusted as medical information evolves.

“Our priority is to create the safest gameday environment for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, fans, staff, and visiting teams,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte said in a news release.

Those attending will be asked to practice physical and social distancing, wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, wear face coverings, and enter the assigned gate on their mobile ticket to ensure the safest possible environment at sporting events throughout the 2020-21 season.

Fans who are not feeling well or have been in close contact with someone they suspect may be infected are asked to stay home and contact their doctor.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

(FOX 7 Austin)

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Below are some of the current measures that will be in place at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium for the 2020 season. Additional details will be announced in the weeks leading up to the September 5 home opener against USF.

All guests partaking in tailgating activities must adhere to local and state COVID-19 safety requirements in place at the time of the tailgate, including but not limited to face coverings, social distancing and number of attendees.

Fans will be required to enter at the assigned gate listed on their mobile ticket.

ADA guests and their accompanying seating group may enter at Gates 7, 14, 16, and 27.

Social distancing markers will be placed at gate entry and strictly enforced to allow for social distancing.

Clear Bag Policy: A clear bag policy is in effect to enhance existing security measures and expedite venue entry at Texas Athletics events on the Forty Acres.

Hand sanitizer kiosks are being installed throughout the stadium including 225 dispenser trees throughout the venues

All stadium restrooms, suites, and clubs, as well as the press box and locker rooms, as well as the turf, will be treated with a solution that kills up to 99.99% of common illness causing pathogens while preventing future growth.

Staff will regularly clean all high-touched surfaces with antibacterial spray and wipes at all point-of-sale locations, restroom facilities, bag check location, and other common areas including all indoor and outdoor furniture, high touch point areas.

Attendants will be assigned to each restroom throughout the stadium to monitor cleanliness throughout the game.

Condiment stands on the concourses will be eliminated. Pre-packaged condiments, wrapped straws and napkins will be distributed upon request by staff with each food order.

Menu offerings will be limited to the most high-demand, fan favorite items for speed of service and efficiency.

Food items will be wrapped or pre-packaged and offered in easy-to-carry bags along with packaged utensils.

For the full list of safety measures, you can go to the Texas Athletics website.