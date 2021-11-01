Police investigating after person shot near UT Austin campus

Police are investigating after a shooting near the University of Texas at Austin campus.

According to the University of Texas Police Department, the Austin Police Department responded to a report about a person being shot at 22nd and Pearl streets near the West Campus Market around 11:45 p.m. on October 31.

The person was transported to an area hospital and UTPD says preliminary reports do not indicate they are affiliated with UT Austin.

A suspect vehicle has been identified and is described as a silver older model SUV, possibly a Lexus, with three Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman inside. The SUV was last seen traveling east from the intersection.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call APD.

As a reminder, if you feel unsafe walking to your car, dorm, or other building on the UT campus you can contact Sure Walk. The service provides two people to either walk you to your destination or give you a ride in their cart.

Sure Walk is available seven days a week from 8 p.m to 2 p.m. except for holidays or when dorms are closed.

You can request assistance by calling 512-232-WALK (9255) or email orderasurewalk@gmail.com.

UTPD can also be called for an escort. Their number is 512-471-4441, extension 9.

