Helicopter crashes near Uvalde, 2 people on board: FAA

UVALDE, Texas - The NTSB and FAA are investigating a helicopter crash near Uvalde, Texas on Thursday.
Uvalde helicopter crash
What we know:
A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed just west of Uvalde, around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Two people were on board at the time of the crash, according to the FAA.
What we don't know:
The names and medical conditions of the people on board have not been released at this time.
More information on the crash is expected to be released by the FAA on Friday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FAA and NTSB.