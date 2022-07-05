Uvalde leaders ask Gov. Abbott to remove DA from overseeing victim's relief fund

Uvalde leaders want the District Attorney for the area removed from overseeing the victims' relief fund.

Mayor Don McLaughlin and State Senator Roland Gutierrez sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for the change.

The Governor created the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center following the massacre in May, where 19 students and two teachers were killed at Uvalde Elementary.

The UTRC provides information, support and resources, including a victims' compensation fund for families directly affected by the violence.

The letter describes families having issues with the District Attorney about victims' resources. One family apparently was in danger of having their power cutoff while caring for their daughter in the hospital.

They're asking the Texas Department of Emergency Management be placed in charge of victims' resources.