Uvalde mayor speaks out on Texas DPS director's testimony in Austin

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said the head of Texas DPS has either "lied, leaked, misled or misstated" information to distance his own Troopers and Rangers from the police response at Robb Elementary.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School when law enforcement waited an hour to go through a classroom door.

It comes after DPS Director Steve McCraw testified before lawmakers in Austin on Tuesday.

McLaughlin said at a city council meeting Tuesday night that eight law enforcement agencies were all in the hallways. He believed each one needs to be held accountable, not just the Uvalde CISD police chief, which McCraw said "failed as an incident commander."

McLaughlin said families are still in the dark on the investigation and he hasn't been briefed since May. He said he tried calling everyone he could think of for the past week, but people in Uvalde still don't have answers.

"What kind of farce do you have in Austin today? At least the House had the audacity to keep it in the closed door session. And we had the Bozo the Clown show at the Senate today with McCraw and everyone praying out there and giving answers that they still don't have the fact to. They still don't have the truth, too. And yet again, they didn't talk about any other agencies that were there. That were there, too."

"He is the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Either he should know what his officers are doing, or someone is informing him of what his officers are doing and what went on that day," McLaughlin said.