Pete Arredondo, former Uvalde school police chief, indicted by grand jury

Former Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo was indicted on charges related to the Robb Elementary School shooting in May 2022.

According to the Uvalde County Sheriff's Department, Arredondo was indicted on 10 counts of child endangerment. He turned himself into the Uvalde County Jail on Thursday, but was later released on a $10,000 bond.

The name of the other person indicted has not been released at this time.

The officers' response has been heavily criticized since the school shooting with video showing law enforcement standing in the Robb Elementary halls for over 70 minutes before confronting the shooter.

May 24, 2024, marked two years since the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.

In May, the families of the children received a $2 million settlement from the city of Uvalde. The money came from the city's insurance.

The families also announced they plan to file lawsuits against the state, including more than 90 Texas DPS officers, who waited 77 minutes before entering a classroom to kill the 18-year-old shooter.