City of Uvalde names new permanent police chief

The city of Uvalde has named a new permanent chief of police.

Homer Delgado will take over as police chief effective April 6.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to accept the position of Chief of Police for the City of Uvalde. I am committed to fostering a culture of accountability, transparency, and integrity within our police department. These values are not merely words on paper but guiding principles that will shape every decision and action we take. We owe it to the community we serve to hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct," said Delgado in a statement. "I want to be clear: the Uvalde Police Department is on the brink of a complete transition. We will challenge every member of our department to rise to a new level of professionalism and accountability. Through rigorous training and mentorship, we will empower our officers to provide the highest quality of service to our community."

Delgado has been interim police chief since Chief Daniel Rodriguez resigned from his position in mid-March. Rodriguez resigned after nearly 30 years in public service just days after the city released an investigative report into the police response to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Delgado was hired in April 2023 to the newly created assistant police chief position. He had been police chief for the city of Dilley before coming to Uvalde and has more than 28 years of experience in law enforcement.

"Chief Delgado has repeatedly demonstrated the qualities necessary to lead UPD with integrity, as well as a clear vision for the future of the department. Throughout his nearly three-decade career, which includes a diverse array of experiences protecting Texas communities and spearheading community engagement initiatives, Chief Delgado has demonstrated his passion and dedication for enhancing public safety. We look forward to working closely with Chief Delgado to provide UPD with the support and resources needed to keep the Uvalde community safe," said the city in a statement.

The city says that during his 11-month tenure with Uvalde police, Delgado has initiated several process and policy improvements, conducted comprehensive evaluations of current employees, policies, and department practices, and identified numerous areas for improvement and taken proactive steps to address them.

Delgado also formed and led "Operation Coyote Overwatch," bringing together over 500 law enforcement officers from across Texas to support the safety and security of the Uvalde community following the Robb Elementary schooting. Delgado has also received numerous high-level designations through state and federal law enforcement training programs.