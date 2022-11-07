Uvalde school shooting: Call logs released between Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS director

New call logs were released regarding the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez released call logs between Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw showing a lack of urgency from the governor.

Gutierrez says he has had the logs for nearly 60 days, and he's releasing them now out of frustration about the lack of transparency.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The call logs show Governor Abbott had three calls from McCraw the day of the mass shooting. The first shortly after 4 p.m., the second after 5 p.m., and the last at 8:41 p.m.

In total, the calls lasted less than 30 minutes.

Senator Gutierrez also says autopsy reports of those killed were completed last week, it was something families of the victims want to see.

However, the district attorney requested to seal those documents. A Texas district court judge approved that request to assist the investigation into the shooting.