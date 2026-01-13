Uvalde School Shooting Trial: Testimony to continue as surviving teacher returns to stand

The Brief Former Uvalde officer Adrian Gonzales is back in court Tuesday facing 29 counts of child endangerment for failing to act quickly during the 2022 Robb Elementary massacre. A surviving teacher is expected to continue harrowing testimony today after describing how he played dead to survive the shooting that killed all of his students. Defense attorneys are highlighting communication failures, noting that some teachers never received emergency alerts or intercom announcements during the attack.



Former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales is in court again Tuesday morning as emotional testimony continues from yesterday.

Gonzales is being charged with 29 counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Prosecutors say he didn't act quickly enough during the 2022 massacre, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

Testimony is set to continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Surviving teacher's testimony

The backstory:

On Monday, one teacher's recollection of that day was flagged for discrepancies before the judge ultimately decided to strike her comments from the record. Soon after, emotional testimony was given by a teacher injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Arnulfo Reyes, expected to continue testimony on Tuesday, was a teacher working inside the school when the gunman walked into his classroom and opened fire. Reyes survived by playing dead but none of his students survived.

Reyes described gruesome testimony describing that the shooter shot at him, striking him in the arm. That gunman then came back into his classroom and taunted Reyes, before shooting him again in the back.

No questions were asked about Adrian Gonzales during the teacher’s testimony, but the defense did point out that Reyes did not get a notification from the school's emergency alert system or hear an announcement from their intercom system.

Images from inside Robb Elementary School

Dig deeper:

Last week, powerful new images of the destruction of Robb Elementary School were shown to the juror depicting the day of the May 2022 shooting. Prosecutors presented dozens of photos of new evidence throughout the school, documenting the damage left behind.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Witness testimony was heard from former teachers who were sheltered in classrooms, parents of children who lost their lives and district employees who were on the scene during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Forensic experts and federal agents also weighed in on video from the shooting and evidence examined at the scene. Texas Ranger and bullet trajectory analyst Kevin Wright testified that many of the bullets traveled from the outside of the building, into classrooms and to adjoining rooms.

Testimony from victim's parent

The mother of one shooting victim, 9-year-old Eliana Garcia, gave her recollection of the day of the shooting. Jennifer Garcia said Eliana had asked to come home early that day, but Jennifer told her to stay to participate in an end-of-year pizza party with her class.

Eliana Garcia

Eliana would have turned 10 on June 4, just a week after the shooting.

Big picture view:

Nearly 400 officers responded to the school on May 24, 2022. More than 70 minutes passed before a tactical team entered, killing the shooter.

Read more:

Click here for the Uvalde, Texas School Shooting article backlog