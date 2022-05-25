Texas school shooting: Williamson County deputies placed at schools throughout county

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has stepped up security at schools throughout the county following a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school Tuesday.

WCSO says that all of its detectives and traffic deputies have been placed at schools to provide additional security and monitor any suspicious activity.

This comes after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers.

The suspected gunman was also reportedly shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent working nearby who rushed into the school when shooting began without waiting for backup, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Tuesday's mass shooting is the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.