Venomous snake encounters on the rise in the Houston area

We may not thrive during intense heat outside, but venomous snakes do, which is why we are seeing an increase in the Houston area, according to local experts.

Snake encounters are on the rise locally.

"What happens is in the heat of the summer, we like to water our grass and that brings the food source," said Brian Moss, who owns AAAC Wildlife Removal.

Private removal companies like his are the route many have to take because most animal control officers don’t offer snake removal.

"Any snake that we catch, we try and relocate. If we get a copperhead in a yard, we can relocate it."

"Copperheads are a big thing. The cicada hatches are happening. Cicadas are hatching and coming out of the ground, the copperheads show up because they really like the cicadas. So we are seeing a lot more copperheads this time of year."

Not just copperhead, there’s the cottonmouth or water moccasin, coral snake, and rattlesnake are common venomous species found in the greater Houston area.

The good news is the likelihood of being bit by a snake is low. The Texas Department of State Health Services said only about 7,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes annually in the United States.