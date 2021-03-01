Vet uses buttons to fix cat’s jaw fractures after dog attack

A 7-month-old domestic short-haired cat is capturing hearts after veterinarians used plastic buttons to help suture his facial wounds after a dog attacked him.

The Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston said Juicebox was mauled by his former owner’s dog in late January. He suffered multiple jaw fractures after the dog bit him.

"He came in and was in pretty bad shape overall," Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs, said to FOX Television Stations on Monday.

Keiley said veterinarians used wires to stitch up Juicebox’s wounds and stabilize his jaw, but then used plastic buttons to keep the wires in place.

"It’s kind of unique. It’s not something we have really worked with before," Keiley said.

Keiley said the center got the idea from another veterinarian who wrote a paper on using plastic buttons to help secure certain jaw fractures in animals.

Photos of Juicebox and his buttons have since garnered national attention.

"The buttons only enhanced how awesome he was," Keiley said of Juicebox.

Juicebox had his buttons removed after wearing them for nearly three weeks as he continues to recover.

"He’s absolutely a laid-back guy," Keiley said. "He wants to rub up on you. He is excited to see everybody that comes to his gate."

He’s now in foster care and will soon be put up for adoption.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.