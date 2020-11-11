Veterans Day events held to honor those who serve and have served

Events are being held across Central Texas to honor those who have served and those who are currently serving in the military.

One of the events being held is in Georgetown where the Rotary Club of Georgetown is hosting the 4th annual Field of Honor. The display of 1,700 full-size American flags pays tribute to veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen. This year it's also dedicated to front-line essential workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Field of Honor takes place every year during the week of Veterans Day. Visitors also see 27 historical American flags, nine historical Texas flags, and flags for military, first responders, and K-9 service dogs on display.

Members of the Rotary Club of Georgetown have set up exhibits with a "Dear Hero" tent where notes of encouragement can be written to active duty military and first responders.

At dusk each night, flag retirement ceremonies take place for any tattered or worn flags. The public can also purchase a flag and proceeds will be donated as grants to beneficiaries selected by the Rotary Club of Georgetown. This year's groups ar ethe Ride On Center for Kids, Samaritan Center, and Veterans Outdoors.

You can get more information about Field of Honor and details on how to purchase a flag here.

In Austin, American Legion Post 76 held a gun salute and a color guard ceremony.