Victim identified in Northwest Austin murder-suicide: APD

A victim killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Northwest Austin was identified, police said.

The backstory:

Police said on April 14, around 8:43 a.m., officers responded to a check welfare call at the Onyx 183 apartment complex, at 6800 McNeil Drive. The caller said she had not heard from her friend in almost a week.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the apartment unit. They were identified as Jade Herb, 25, and Christopher Rasco, 23.

Police said, based on evidence gathered, this appeared to be a murder-suicide. Rasco killed his girlfriend, then later killed himself.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.