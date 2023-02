Austin police are investigating a shooting in Manor.

Police said they received a call just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on Manor Rd. near Rogge Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police, at this time, do not have any information on the suspect.

This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.