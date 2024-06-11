Victim robbed at gunpoint near West Campus; APD investigating

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a suspect connected to an aggravated robbery near West Campus.

Police said on May 20, around 4:55 a.m., a victim was robbed at gunpoint in the 600 block of North Lamar Boulevard in West Campus.

The suspect noticed the victim while driving and pulled to a curb a short distance away. The suspect got out of his car, approached the victim and then pointed a gun at the victim.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police said the suspect demanded money from the victim, then intentionally groped the victim before leaving in a black Nissan pickup truck.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man, about 18-25 years old, about 6'0, with a thin build. He was wearing a red hat, dark-colored shorts, a white shirt, and had a black semi-automatic gun.