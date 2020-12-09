Victim's family offering $1,000 for info on driver who did not stop

The Austin Police Department and the family of the victim are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver who hit a pedestrian on Russell Drive on Thanksgiving morning. The family is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

According to police, the incident happened in the 4400 block of Russell Drive shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 26. Police officers were dispatched to the area after receiving calls about the incident. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a white male, lying on the side of the road.

A man who witnessed the crash from his home called out to a family member to phone 911. Another male inside the residence rushed out to provide initial medical care while emergency personnel were en route, according to the police.

When first responders with ATCEMS arrived, the male was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a small, light-colored hatchback, possibly a Honda Fit, strike the male. The driver of the vehicle made no attempt to check on the condition of the victim before fleeing the scene, according to witnesses.

The suspect’s vehicle was last spotted traveling eastbound on the Ben White Boulevard service road by Austin Fire Department personnel. The vehicle reportedly had heavy front-end damage and a shattered windshield. APD searched the area for the vehicle and driver but did not locate either.

The victim’s family offered the following plea:

The victim is a member of the Sunrise Church community. He is loved by many friends in the Austin community. Our beloved brother has a large extended family of brothers and sisters who adore him. We are asking the public for any information that can identify the vehicle, and/or the driver who struck our brother and left him in the roadway.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to the arrest of the person responsible may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

