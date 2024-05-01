Austin seasonal pools set to begin opening in May

Austin's pools are getting ready to open for the summer swim season.

29 pools will open from mid-May through June 10.

The opening schedule is:

May 18: Mabel Davis and Walnut Creek

May 31: Balcones, Dick Nichols, Dove Springs, and Rosewood

June 3: Brentwood, Canyon Vista, Dittmar, Dottie Jordan, Givens, Govalle, Martin, Montopolis, Murchison, Patterson, Ramsey, Reed, Shipe, and Westenfield

June 10: Civitan, Gillis, Kennemer, Metz, Parque Zaragoza, Stacy Wading, and West Austin

Year-Round Pools: Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Deep Eddy, Springwoods, and Stacy

Splash Pads: Opened May 1, Pease Park Splash Pad Expected Opening Date: May 10

Northwest and Garrison Pools opened fully staffed on April 29.

For more pool information, visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.

The Aquatic Division has hired 470 lifeguards, up from 333 this time last year. Their goal is to hire 850 lifeguards by the start of summer.



Want to apply? The next Austin Lifeguard Hiring Event is Friday, May 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Aquatic Office, 2818 San Gabriel St. Austin residents can also apply online at LifeguardAustin.com.

Lifeguards must be 15 years or older to apply. Benefits include a starting $20.80/hour pay rate, free training, a $400 stipend after 80 hours of work, free uniforms, a flexible work schedule, a free bus pass, and paid leave.