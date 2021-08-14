VIDEO: Alligator stops traffic while casually crossing busy Orlando road

article

This alligator was in no rush!

TikTok user @netoxmara posted a video of an alligator crossing Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando – and it didn't seem to have a care in the world.

The gator is seen stomping across the road while cars in both directions stop to watch.

Viewers noticed the gator's leisurely attitude as it took its time.

"He's totally unbothered. Trying to get to Publix," said one person.

"Dinosaurs just casually crossing the freeway in Florida."

Another viewer joked, "Florida has got to teach these gators to use the crosswalk and only when the light is green."

The video racked up over 200,000 views.

