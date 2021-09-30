VIDEO: Two massive fires break out at warehouses in Carson and El Sereno

Crews are battling a massive fire at a Carson warehouse Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the blaze a little after 3 p.m. Some of the boxes at the warehouse had rubbing alcohol, further sparking the fire.

According to the LA County Fire Department, three firefighters were injured, two were treated on scene and one was transported to the hospital. The building, owned by JIT Transportation, housed serval packaging materials including highly flammable alcohol wipes.

Employees inside the building and those in nearby warehouses were asked to evacuate. No residents in the area were ordered to evacuate, firefighters tell FOX 11.

The fire department says they were able to prevent significant damage to 11 surrounding businesses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sam Samayoa, an employee at JIT Transportation, one of the companies housed inside of the warehouse, spoke to FOX 11 about evacuating.



"Everybody was startled as soon as other people got wind of the fire happening in the yard, and everybody evacuated. I'm surprised that we all had the peace of mind of leaving the cars behind in the lot and just evacuating, keeping a safe spot and letting the firefighters do what they do," said Samayoa.



Samayoa said the company transports cargo, and they have semi-trucks housed in the yard that caught fire.



"I don't know what the cause of the fire would've been but it didn't help that our neighbors had containers filled with alcohol, our neighbors sharing the same warehouse. The future is a little uncertain but nevertheless, we're still here and thankfully no human casualties at least," said Samayoa.



Samayoa said about 30 employees were inside of the warehouse with him when the fire started, but doesn't know how many employees from the other company evacuated.



Fire officials said they are cleaning a debris field that is about "one to two football fields in size" following the inferno. To assist them with clearing, they brought in bulldozers.

Around 5 p.m. another warehouse fire broke out in El Sereno. The commercial building is near E. Alhambra Ave and Valley Blvd. Smoke can be seen from miles away. No injuries have been reported, the cause of this fire is unknown.

