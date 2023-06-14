VIDEO: Concrete truck goes up in ball of flame in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas - A concrete boom pump caught fire near the intersection of E Collins Boulevard and Glenville Road in Richardson, Texas, less than 30 minutes north of Dallas, on Wednesday afternoon.
SKY 4 spotted the fire shortly before 2 p.m.
Richardson's fire chief said a boom from the truck got stuck in some power lines.
Richardson Fire is currently blocking the road.
The flames appeared to mostly be out by 2:05 p.m.
Image 1 of 5
▼
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
Oncor's website shows more than 100 customers have lost power in the area of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for more info.