Video captures mysterious animal in Austin backyard

A Southwest Austin resident says he and his family are trying to determine what kind of animal is visiting their backyard. The animal has been caught on their ring camera several times.

Jack, who lives in Austin, tells FOX 7 Austin that the animal was most recently captured on video in the early morning on April 25 at around 1 a.m.

The video shows the animal walking along Jack's backyard fence. Jack says it's not necessarily a surprise that animals would pop up in his backyard, because it does back up to a wooded area, but the particular animal doesn't look like any other animal he's seen.

After some research online, Jack says he believes the animal could be a ringtail cat. Texas Parks & Wildlife says ringtails are cat-sized carnivores resembling a small fox with a long raccoon-like tail. The animals are almost wholly nocturnal and are expert climbers.

Jack says regardless of what kind of animal it is, he says it's been cool to see.

Do you agree it's a ringtail or do you think it's something else?

