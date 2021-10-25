VIDEO: Woman, dog dragged during purse snatching in Houston

article

A woman and her dog are seen in a newly-released video being dragged several feet after being robbed in Houston's Heights neighborhood back in September.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division shared the disturbing video on Monday, asking the public to help identify the suspects in the aggravated robbery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS

Police say it happened on Saturday, September 25 at 7:19 p.m. in front of the Valero and Circle K at the intersection of Studewood St and Omar St.

In the video, the woman is walking her dog on the sidewalk when a red Chevrolet HHR pulls up behind her.

A man jumps out of the back seat and approaches her from behind, pointing a handgun at her and demanding her purse.

The suspect then grabs the purse and runs back into the SUV with the victim behind him.

READ MORE ON CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

As the suspects begin to drive off, the woman gets caught on the passenger door and was dragged for several feet along with her leashed dog.

The suspects then pushed the complainant off the vehicle and drove off. The woman broke her arm from the fall.

WARNING: The video released by HPD below is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The suspect that pulled the gun on the victim is described as a Hispanic male with a thin build, who was wearing black pants and a multicolored jacket.

Advertisement

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.