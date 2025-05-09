VIDEO: Woman randomly smashes car windows in Cedar Park

The Brief A woman was caught on camera smashing car windows in Cedar Park Video shows the woman in a driveway in a neighborhood near Leander High School on May 1 Cedar Park police are investigating



A Cedar Park woman was caught on camera smashing car windows in a driveway in a neighborhood near Leander High School.

What happened?

The backstory:

In surveillance video from Erica Paraskevakos' house on May 1, you can see a woman coming from a black car, going to the cars in Paraskevakos' driveway with a shovel, smashing the window on one car before smashing the windshield of another.

Paraskevakos says she found out after her son started yelling. They looked through their surveillance video. Paraskevakos says she's never seen the woman before.

"I was kind of flabbergasted," Paraskevakos said. "I thought maybe an old friend sent an old friend, and so we kind of drove around. Then the more I thought about it, I was like, you know, she seems really random. Like she was barefooted in her pajamas. She looked really proud of herself. It's just bizarre."

Auto Glass Now made repairs on Friday morning, replacing the damaged windshield. Everything cost close to $1,000.

Paraskevakos says the woman didn't hit other cars on the street, and it's normally a nice neighborhood.

"It's pretty safe, everyone looks out for each other," she said.

She gave a message to the perpetrator.

"Please take your meds," she said. "Mental health is important. Be self-aware. If you know you're going be a danger to society, please take your meds or have an accountability buddy at least."

Cedar Park police say the case was assigned to a detective, but did not have any other information.