Vintage estate sale: Pieces of Austin history up for grabs

The Brief Austin History Center Association hosting vintage estate sale Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 Sale features antiques, collectibles, historic prints and other unique items from the center's archives overstock



From antique bookshelves to rare books and vintage photographs, a special estate sale in downtown Austin is giving shoppers the chance to take home a piece of the city's history.

The backstory:

The Austin History Center Association is hosting the sale Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, featuring antiques, collectibles, historic prints and other unique items connected to Austin and Texas history.

But this isn't your typical estate sale.

Many of the items come from overstock at the Austin History Center's archives, while others were donated by families with deep roots in the community.

Among the treasures are original tiger oak bookshelves from the 1933 library, vintage wooden filing cabinets, antique chairs, historic photographs and artwork from Austin's centennial celebration.

Shoppers can also browse rare books, silver-plated wares, Depression-era glassware and even life-sized photo cutouts from past exhibits.

The building itself is another attraction. The sale is being held inside a historic library building featuring Italian Renaissance and Beaux-Arts architectural influences, giving visitors a chance to explore one of Austin's historic spaces while shopping.

The event is organized by the Austin History Center Association, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and sharing the diverse stories of Austin's past.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Austin History Center and support the association's mission of connecting the community with the city's history.

What you can do:

If you're hoping to go check things out information for the sale is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 6: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 810 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX