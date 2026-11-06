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Vintage estate sale: Pieces of Austin history up for grabs

By
FOX 7 Austin
Austin
Published November 6, 2026 1:39 PM CST
Published November 6, 2026 1:39 PM CST
Estate sale held by Austin History Center
Estate sale held by Austin History Center

Estate sale held by Austin History Center

From rare books to antique furniture, a special Austin estate sale is giving shoppers the chance to take home a piece of the city's history while supporting the Austin History Center.

The Brief

    • Austin History Center Association hosting vintage estate sale Nov. 6 and Nov. 7
    • Sale features antiques, collectibles, historic prints and other unique items from the center's archives overstock

AUSTIN, Texas - From antique bookshelves to rare books and vintage photographs, a special estate sale in downtown Austin is giving shoppers the chance to take home a piece of the city's history.

The backstory:

The Austin History Center Association is hosting the sale Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, featuring antiques, collectibles, historic prints and other unique items connected to Austin and Texas history.

But this isn't your typical estate sale.

Many of the items come from overstock at the Austin History Center's archives, while others were donated by families with deep roots in the community.

Among the treasures are original tiger oak bookshelves from the 1933 library, vintage wooden filing cabinets, antique chairs, historic photographs and artwork from Austin's centennial celebration.

'Unboxing The Archives" at Austin History Center
'Unboxing The Archives" at Austin History Center

'Unboxing The Archives" at Austin History Center

The Austin History Center is throwing a Sunday celebration marking its new home at 800 Guadalupe Street and debuting an exhibit.

Shoppers can also browse rare books, silver-plated wares, Depression-era glassware and even life-sized photo cutouts from past exhibits.

The building itself is another attraction. The sale is being held inside a historic library building featuring Italian Renaissance and Beaux-Arts architectural influences, giving visitors a chance to explore one of Austin's historic spaces while shopping.

The event is organized by the Austin History Center Association, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and sharing the diverse stories of Austin's past.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Austin History Center and support the association's mission of connecting the community with the city's history.

Our Community, Our Voices exhibit at Austin History Center
Our Community, Our Voices exhibit at Austin History Center

Our Community, Our Voices exhibit at Austin History Center

From marching bands to neighborhood groups, the community newspaper The Villager has captured the scenes and stories in Austin's black community since 1973. The life of the community will be on display in a new photo exhibit and co-curator Madeline Moya has all the details.

What you can do:

If you're hoping to go check things out information for the sale is as follows:

  • Friday, Nov. 6: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Location: 810 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
WWI exhibit at Austin History Center
WWI exhibit at Austin History Center

WWI exhibit at Austin History Center

The latest exhibit at the Austin History Center pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and explores the lives of a handful of Austin individuals and families the war impacted. Mike Miller has more on "Brothers In Arms: Forgotten Austinites of the Great War".

The Source: Information from Austin History Center and reporting by Julieanna Jackson.

Austin