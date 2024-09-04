Violent robbery in North Austin; police searching for 2 suspects

The Brief Austin police looking for 2 suspects involved in violent robbery Robbery happened in October 2023 in North Austin



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects involved in a violent robbery.

The robbery happened in the 800 block of Ken Street on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at around 4:43 a.m.

Police say the victim was brutally assaulted and left unconscious. The victim's personal items were taken from him and both suspects left the scene.

Anyone with any information about either suspect or the vehicle should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Description of suspects

The first suspect is described as:

White or Hispanic male

Approximately 5’8" to 5’10" tall

Slender body type

Approximately in his 20s or 30s years of age

Last seen wearing a white "Lazy J Ranch" brand hat, button down shirt, and blue jeans with brown cowboy boots.

The second suspect is described as:

White or Hispanic Female

Approximately 5’2"to 5’5" tall

Average body type

Approximately in her 20s or 30s years of age

Last seen wearing a green long sleeve crop top, black skirt, and white ankle heels.

Description of vehicle the suspects were last seen in

After the robbery, police say the two suspects left the scene in a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and headed south on North Lamar Boulevard.

The vehicle is described as:

Chevrolet Silverado

Beige in color

2014 – 2018 model