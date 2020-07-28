Visit Bastrop, Texas Music Office to co-host virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop July 29

The Texas Music Office will be co-hosting a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop with Visit Bastrop on Wednesday, July 29.

TMO director Brendon Anthony and TMO community relations and outreach specialist Chip Adams will be hosting the live stream to answer questions and speak about the Music Friendly Community program.

In a release, Gov. Greg Abbott says that this workshop is the first step in the certification process for Bastrop to join a dozen other Texas cities that have been designated "Music Friendly".

"As our focus is on safely and strategically reopening and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside industry leaders in Bastrop to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need,” said Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities like Bastrop to succeed.”

The workshop will start at 6 p.m. on July 29. Anyone wishing to register is asked to contact Adams by email.

To learn more about the Texas Music Office, click here.