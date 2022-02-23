Survey on APD policies being offered at Austin Public Library

The Austin Public Library is partnering with the Office of Police Oversight (OPO) to offer accessible ways for the community to give feedback on police department policies.

Austin residents can visit any Austin Public Library location, or go to SpeakUpAustin.org , to fill out the OPO's survey on rules related to how and when Austin police officers use their camera equipment. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

The OPO will also hold four community meetings for another opportunity to collect Austin residents' feedback.

The meetings will include an educational presentation on current APD body-worn camera and dashboard policies, and provide a space for community members to offer feedback in real-time.

All sessions will be held virtually on Feb. 23, March 2, 9, and 16 at 6 p.m.

The sessions will be available in English and Spanish with other languages available by request. American Sign Language interpretation will also be offered.

To RSVP for an event, click here.

To take the survey in English and Spanish, click here.

OPO released its report "Body Worn Camera and Digital Mobile Audio Video: Policy Review and Recommendations" in January as part of the directive from Austin City Council and the City Manager. The report examined how APD's current body-worn and in-camera policies compared to national best practices.

The survey launched by OPO, along with the series of community meetings, aims to facilitate feedback from the public on these policies.

After the feedback is collected, OPO says it will analyze the input in a final report shared with the City Manager and APD.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

