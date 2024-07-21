Williamson County hosting open houses for new trail plans

Williamson County is hosting open houses for residents to learn about and express concerns about new trail plans.

On Thursday and Saturday, curious neighbors gather under a pavilion in Round Rock’s Vista Oaks community.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is trying to sell the idea of a new trail connecting Southwest Williamson County Regional Park to RR 1431.

"We just got to figure out what’s the best alignment and how to get there and make sure folks are well informed about the project,’ said Parks and Recreation director Russell Fishbeck.

Using voter-approved park funds from November 2023, the county would run the two-mile route through the Vista Oaks HOA greenbelt.

"Trails are an important part of what we do in Williamson County, we try to increase the opportunity to make connections wherever we can as part of the county's master plan," said Fishbeck. "All of the communities in the area have a real robust trail system, we’re part of that, and trails are actually one of the most highly requested items of most residents, any type of survey that’s ever done."

MORE WILLIAMSON COUNTY NEWS

Nothing is set in stone yet. The county has to get the HOA to agree to the trail, and that’s where the path forward gets a bit more uncertain.

"The thing is our children play all around here," said one woman looking over the trail plans.

While no one agreed to go on camera with FOX 7 Austin, the trail proposal was met with some concern.

"And all the biking, they will hit our children," said the same woman.

But that worry is why Williamson County said it’s having an open house. The parks department hopes it will provide an opportunity to find some middle ground.

"We’re just trying to get information out about the proposed project, make sure residents understand what we’re proposing, seeking their input, get some ideas, get some ideas from them, maybe some things we hadn't considered and try to incorporate that into the overall plan," said Fishbeck.

If the trail is approved, the county said it would take a year to finish construction.

The next open house is Tuesday from 6-8 pm at 3420 Vista Hills Drive, Round Rock, Texas 78681.