Volunteers needed to help with Central Texas Food Bank food drives

The Central Texas Food Bank needs volunteers to assist with their December drive-through food distribution events for the Austin-area. At these special food distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers are also needed to help with food sorting in the warehouse.

Anyone interested in volunteering can do so by visiting the website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and clicking on “Volunteer” to sign up.

December drive-through food distribution events:

Saturday, December 5

Nelson Field

7105 Berkman Dr Austin, TX 78752

9:00 a.m. - Noon



Thursday, December 10

Travis County Expo Center

7311 Decker Ln, Austin, TX 78724

9:00 a.m. - Noon



Saturday, December 12

Lehman High School

1700 Lehman Rd, Kyle TX 78640

9:00 a.m. - Noon



Monday, December 21

Nelson Field

7105 Berkman Dr Austin, TX 78752

9:00 a.m. - Noon



Tuesday, December 29

Del Valle High School

5201 Ross Rd, Del Valle, TX 78617

9:00 a.m. - Noon



Wednesday, December 30

Nelson Field

7105 Berkman Dr Austin, TX 78752

9:00 a.m. - Noon

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

These food distributions are primarily designed as drive-through events. However, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Advertisement

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. Prior to driving through, recipients are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.

In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans can also access food through our network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout Central Texas. For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, please call them to confirm their hours of operation since things are changing rapidly. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK