Volunteers needed to help with COVID-19 vaccines in Williamson County

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Family Hospital Systems is asking for volunteers to help support the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Williamson County.

Volunteers are needed for both medical and non-medical positions, but volunteers are asked to not sign up for medical positions unless they have received training in administering shots.

Family Hospital Systems says that all volunteers will receive COVID-19 vaccines. 

Sign-up opportunities are updated each Saturday at 5 p.m. for the following week. Family Hospital Systems says that locations and need may change and volunteers will receive an email with information the night before their scheduled shift.

Volunteers are currently being sought for the Kelley Reeves Athletic Stadium vaccination location.

To sign up and volunteer, click here.

