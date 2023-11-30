article

TMZ Sports reports that an arrest warrant has been issued for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman.

A Dallas Police spokesperson tells TMZ Sports that the warrant comes from an incident at a Dallas-area residence involving Miller and a woman on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Officers were reportedly told there was a "verbal argument" between Miller and a woman that became physical.

The woman was treated for minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital

TMZ Sports says the 34-year-old DeSoto High School grad and Texas A&M star left the scene before police arrived.

The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning:

This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point." — Buffalo Bills

Miller was previously investigated for domestic violence in the Denver area in 2021, but was not charged.

The Bills are currently on their bye week.

Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50, has had a down season in 2023, recording just 2 tackles in 6 games.