Voters to decide on Austin's Prop A, state constitutional amendments

It's Election Day and voters across the state will be deciding on several constitutional amendments. In Austin, there are two city propositions including the most talked-about one, Prop A.

Officials say that voter turnout has been a bit higher than expected especially on the last day of early voting, which was October 29, and they expect higher numbers today. They note that this election's turnout is not expected to be as high as the May election.

Depending on where you live, there are races for local elected offices, as well as a slew of state and local propositions.

In Austin, all eyes are on Prop A, which would beef up staffing within the city’s police department. If passed, it would increase police staffing to at least two officers per 1,000 people, as well as beef up training and add cadet classes.

Proponents argue additional officers are needed to tackle this year’s uptick in violent crime, with three former mayors backing Prop A.

Opponents say it will cost too much and won’t actually improve public safety.

Prop B in Austin has to do with expanding parkland in the city. It would require voters to sign off on any significant land swap between the city and a private entity. That, supporters argue, would result in the city having more land for parks.

Statewide, there are eight propositions on the ballot—two of which stem from restrictions that happened during the pandemic.

If passed, Prop 3 would ban state or local governments from shutting down or limiting religious services in churches and other places of worship. It would push back against executive orders like the ones issued in the spring of 2020 in 10 counties including Travis, that put limits on worship services in response to the pandemic.

Prop 6 would allow residents in places like nursing homes and assisted living facilities to designate one essential caregiver. That person could not be denied in-person visitation rights. This comes after visitation restrictions during the pandemic essentially prevented family and friends from visiting loved ones for several months.

Other statewide propositions include whether to allow charitable raffles at rodeos, rules on eligibility and misconduct procedures for state judges, and property tax exemptions for families who lose loved ones with disabilities, or who lose loved ones in the military.

Election officials urge voters to check their county’s website for specifics on what is on the ballot where you live.

For information about voting in Travis County, you can go here.

For information about voting in Williamson County, you can go here.

For information about voting in Hays County, you can go here.

