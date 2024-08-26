Family still looking for answers after man was robbed, killed in Bastrop

A Cedar Creek family is pleading for answers as to who killed their loved one. A little more than a year ago, Walter Ratcliff Jr. was run over and robbed in Bastrop.

Ratcliff Jr.’s father, Walter Ratcliff Sr., said when Texas DPS troopers knocked on his door and told him his son was dead, his heart stopped.

"We hurried it from here to Bastrop to see what was going on," Walter Ratcliff Sr. said.

Walter Ratcliff Jr. was found on Waugh Way Road off Highway 95 in Bastrop.

"He was struck, robbed, and left for dead," Walter Ratcliff Sr. said.

Walter Ratcliff Jr.

He said his son was walking to the store when he was hit by a car.

"The money he had on him was taken, all his jewelry was taken," Walter Ratcliff Sr. said. "This is the only thing that I have left that was on this person."

Ratcliff Sr. said whoever did it, knew what they were doing.

"I think this was greed. This was something that they saw he had, and they wanted it, and they were desperate, and they did what they had to do," Walter Ratcliff Sr. said.

It has been a little over a year, and the person or persons responsible haven’t been caught yet.

"We're looking for answers, and we're hoping for them," Walter Ratcliff Jr.’s brother Chris Ratcliff said.

Texas DPS has filed a crash report. It states the investigation is incomplete, and a supplement will be added upon gathering further information and evidence.

"I feel that we're so close, I feel that they've got a lot of information, they just need that little bit more to close it up and make this happen. We've got to get these people off the street before they hurt somebody else," Walter Ratcliff Sr. said.

"If they can do it to him, they could do it to anybody. I mean, who's going to be next?" Chris Ratcliff said.

They said they want justice for Walter Ratcliff Jr., who was known as kinfolk, a singer and songwriter, and always made people laugh.

"He was a real enjoyable guy, loved to have fun, a lot of the local businesses had his picture up," Walter Ratcliff Sr. said. "I'll never get my son back, but I need that closure tremendously. We need to move on."

If you have any information to help in the investigation, call Texas DPS at (512) 424-2130.