Search for suspect in connection to murders in Austin & Bastrop County

The Austin Police Department says new information has connected two murder cases, one in Austin and one in Bastrop County.

Police say they learned on August 7 of a DNA link between the murder case of 34-year-old Alyssa Ann Rivera and an unsolved Bastrop County Sheriff's Office case from 2018.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on April 14, 2018, 28-year-old Alba Jenisse Aviles was murdered in the 300 block of Old San Antonio Road in Bastrop County.

No suspects have been officially identified. Officials said both motives appear to be sexual in nature.

Police say no links have been established between the two victims.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

What happened to Alyssa Ann Rivera?

On Friday, June 21, around 4:06 p.m., officers responded to a call of a dead body in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road. The caller said they saw what appeared to be a dead body.

When officers arrived, they found a dead woman, later identified as 34-year-old Alyssa Rivera, in an abandoned house.

On July 3, police released new images of a possible person of interest.

Detectives believe Rivera was murdered at the home by an unknown suspect.

What happened in Bastrop County in 2018?

Officials said on April 14, 2018, at around 7:30 a.m., a person driving by saw a body in a car.

The woman, later identified as 28-year-old Alba Jenisse Aviles, was found dead in a silver sedan in the 300 block of Old San Antonio Road in Bastrop County.

Courtesy BCSO: PHOTO EVIDENCE OF 2018 MURDER

The 28-year-old had been strangled to death.

Aviles left Club Caribe on Felter Lane in Austin the night she was murdered. This is just over three miles away from where Rivera was murdered, BCSO said.