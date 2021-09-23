Warrant issued for Oak Lawn woman who used fake 'Maderna' card to vacation in Hawaii

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Oak Lawn woman who failed to appear for her first court date after allegedly using a phony COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna to get into Hawaii for a vacation without quarantining.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, faces a misdemeanor charge for violating the state’s coronavirus emergency proclamation, which requires visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test.

Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for Mrozak’s arrest after she failed to appear for Zoom hearing Wednesday morning.

Mrozak arrived at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Aug. 23 with a card claiming she received her first "Maderna" vaccine dose in Delaware from a National Guard member named "cpl wolf," and got a second dose administered by a "ssgt montey," photocopies of the alleged document show.

She made it through the screening before investigators determined her hotel and return flight information listed on her state-mandated trip record was bogus, authorities said.

Mrozak was arrested Aug. 28 when she arrived at the airport for her return flight home.

A judge initially set bail at $2,000 but Mrozak was later released on her own recognizance, according to court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.