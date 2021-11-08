Was the Astroworld tragedy that left 8 dead preventable?

Tragedy struck in Houston over the weekend at the Astroworld Festival, headlined by rapper Travis Scott. Eight people were killed and hundreds more were hurt.

Now, several lawsuits have been filed against the rapper for the mass casualty event. One is from an Austin resident who is suing both Travis Scott and Drake for more than $1 million in damages.

Kristian Paredes is alleging both rappers ‘incited the crowd’ and left him injured. Live Nation and NRG Stadium are also named in the lawsuit. Live Nation did not respond to our request for comment.

In a press release, attorney Thomas J. Henry stated that Drake and Scott continued to perform even as vehicles attempted to break through the crowd to help those who had been injured.

Houston police have launched a criminal investigation, examining the safety of barriers and crowd control procedures. Austin Travis County EMS said a surge like this was completely preventable.

"The way that these people died, from the information we have so far, is horrific," said Captain Christa Stedman, Deputy PIO with ATCEMS. "When you're talking about people getting trampled, or getting pushed into immovable objects, these people are pretty much suffocating to death."

Travis Scott has since apologized. Saying he wants to "send out prayers" and he is working to "identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time." Authorities say he is cooperating with the investigation.

In addition to the barriers and crowd control, Houston police said they're looking into whether there was enough security to manage the size of the crowd. FOX 7 Austin reached out to "Contemporary Services Corporation," who was responsible for security at the event, we did not hear back.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Travis Scott 'encouraged culture of violence' in May tweet, complaint alleges

North Texas man dies protecting fiancée from crowd at Astroworld Festival, family says

Travis Scott to refund all Astroworld attendees following deadly crowd mishap: report

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter