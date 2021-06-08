Washington state fully reopens economy: COVID guidelines, mask requirements, what you need to know

Seventeen months after the first U.S. coronavirus case was confirmed in Snohomish County, the state of Washington is fully reopening its economy on June 30.

"Washington has come a long way since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country was found in our state January 2020, and that is in no small part due to Washingtonians’ dedication and resilience in protecting themselves and their communities throughout the pandemic," Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement.

Inslee first ordered all schools in the state to shut down on March 13, 2020, followed by bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and recreation centers before extending the order to all nonessential businesses.

The business shutdowns and "stay at home" order initially were supposed to last two weeks, when Washington was reporting roughly 2,200 COVID-19 cases and 110 deaths. Since then, the state has reported more than 414,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths. The economy has not been fully open since March of 2020.

"Because folks listened to science and stayed home to stay healthy, wore masks and got vaccinated, we can now safely fully re-open our state’s economy and cultural centers after 15 long months. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud of how Washingtonians came together, persevered and sacrificed to fight this virus, and now we’re finally in a place that is safe enough to end this chapter."

The path to 70% vaccination

Inslee said the state could have reopened prior to June 30 if at least 70% of Washingtonians age 16 and up received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of June 28, 68.8% of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Washington state is nearing 70% vaccination. (Washington State Department of Health)

Since May, all of the state’s 39 counties had been in the third phase of a four-stage reopening plan, with indoor capacity limited at 50%. Now, businesses across the state can resume normal operations.

Despite not quite reaching the 70% mark, Inslee said the state fully reopened its economy at 12:01 a.m. on June 30.

Full capacity at restaurants, gyms, movie theaters

Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and more can resume full capacity indoors. The entire state had been in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan since May 18, limiting capacity to 50 percent for most indoor activities.

Large indoor events of more than 10,000 people, like concerts, will still be restricted to 75% capacity unless the event does vaccination verification prior to entry and all attendees are vaccinated. Those restrictions will be reevaluated on July 31, Inslee’s office said.

Secretary of Health Umair Shah, MD, MPH thanked Washingtonians for their compliance, but also said the fight against the virus is not over.

"Your tireless efforts have saved lives and made reopening possible," said Shah. "While this step forward is exciting, it does not mean the virus is gone or our work is over. Vaccination, testing and precautions like wearing masks if you are unvaccinated will be needed more than ever as businesses try to resume normal operations. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, do it now in order to safely enjoy reopening and protect your loved ones and people around you."

Indoor and outdoor guidance

Effective 12:01 a.m. on June 30, all industry sectors previously covered by guidance in the Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery or the Safe Start Reopening Plan may return to usual capacity and operations, with limited exceptions for large indoor events (any event with more than 10,000 simultaneous participants in an indoor, enclosed space.)

Reopening guidance:

Vaccine verification/negative testing: Recommended but not required for large indoor and outdoor events

Capacity limitations: No restrictions in restaurants, bars, stores, businesses, theaters etc. (except large indoor events)

Physical distancing: No requirements

Facial coverings: Not required for vaccinated individuals, unless required by individual business

Travelers: Follow CDC recommendations

*Some exceptions will include schools and childcare centers that will continue to have some facial coverings and physical distancing requirements.

Do I have to wear a mask?

The Secretary of Health's mask order remains in place after June 30. It directs unvaccinated people to continue to wear a face-covering in public indoor settings.

Businesses and local authorities retain the right to set more restrictive mask requirements. The state department of health asks Washingtonians to "Respect the rules of the room you're in."

"All people, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear masks in certain places, such as schools and health care settings. In most other settings, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask."

Here's a look back at the lowlights of Washington's pandemic timeline:

January 21, 2020 : CDC confirms : CDC confirms first U.S. "novel coronavirus" case in Snohomish County.

February 29, 2020 : CDC reports : CDC reports first known coronavirus death in Washington state and U.S., a man in his 50s who was a resident of LifeCare Center of Kirkland. Two months later, it was reported that two people in California died of coronavirus on February 6 and February 17, making those victims the first two U.S. deaths.

March 3, 2020: LifeCare Center of Kirkland quickly becomes the epicenter of coronavirus spread in Washington and the U.S., accounting for seven of the nine deaths reported. The nursing home was eventually linked to 46 deaths.

