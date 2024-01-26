Millions of gallons of wastewater released from Georgetown treatment plants after heavy rain

The San Gabriel River is a great spot for families like the Petersons to spend some time in nature.

"We just come with the family, we like to bike ride, we go on walks sometimes, and our dog likes to jump in the water and swim around," said Lindsey Peterson, who’s biking on the trails.

It's also where the City of Georgetown said it had to release some wastewater from treatment plants because of heavy rainfall this week.

"That is a concern," said Peterson. "I’m worried that my dog might get sick from it, so we may not have him jump in for a little bit."

The city said it discharged rainwater and diluted wastewater from the Dove Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant, 400 Rock Dove Lane, and the San Gabriel Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1107 N. College St.

The total came out to 1.7 million gallons.

"I want to reassure our water customers that our water remains safe for consumption and, given the amount of rain the area received, do not anticipate a negative impact to our waterways," said Georgetown City Manager David Morgan.

"I don't see any big concerns about having water pollution because it’s a natural cycle," said Ivan Shapko, a Georgetown resident.

According to the city, not releasing the diluted wastewater could have compromised the facility's ability to function and access to safe drinking water.

That's why some residents, like Shapko, said they aren't too concerned.

"I don't feel any stench smell of water, I see birds in the water, and I think it’s a good sign."

The city also said the release was closely monitored, and it had crews clean out impacted areas.

But they do want residents to take some precautions:

Avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill.

Bathe and wash your clothes as soon as possible after contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill.

People who purchase water from a different public water supplier should contact their distributor to make sure it's safe for use.

Private well users located about a half mile from spill sites should test their water and consider distilling or boiling it.

You can find the full statement from the City of Georgetown here.