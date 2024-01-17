Water main break shuts down Pflugerville warming center

Travis County’s Community Center in Pflugerville is closed on Wednesday because of a water main break.

The facility, located at 15822 Foothill Farm Loop, was being used as a warming center during the freeze.

Officials say people in need can use other warming centers at community centers throughout Travis County, which are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

