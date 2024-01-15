Texas arctic blast: School closures, delays in Central Texas due to weather

Due to the freezing and sub-freezing temperatures, some Central Texas school districts, colleges and universities have chosen to close or delay school.

Temperatures are expected to stay very cold through Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 17). A Hard Freeze Warning has also been issued for 6 p.m. Jan. 14 through 10 a.m. Jan. 17.

Below is a list of school districts, colleges and universities that have announced closures or delays due to weather. This list will be updated periodically.

Caldwell ISD

All Caldwell ISD campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Del Valle ISD

All Del Valle ISD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to the freezing temperatures and "lake effect" snow covering sidewalks, access areas and roadways at multiple DVISD campuses.

With forecast temperatures remaining below freezing for much of Tuesday, and wind chills below zero, the conditions in the parking lots, driveways, access areas, and sidewalks are not expected to improve. The decision to close was made in the best interest of the safety of all students and staff.

The Board of Trustees Meeting scheduled for Jan. 16 will be postponed to Jan. 23.

Dime Box ISD

Dime Box ISD will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to weather conditions and will have a delayed start on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Buses will run two hours later than usual and classes will start two hours late.

Fayetteville ISD

Due to some hazardous weather and road conditions throughout the county, Fayetteville ISD will be canceling all classes and extracurricular activities for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Tuesday's Varsity Girls and Boys games are tentatively rescheduled for 5 pm on Wednesday.

Giddings ISD

Giddings ISD has canceled all classes for Tuesday, January 16 due to the weather and road conditions.

A decision regarding school Wednesday and other related school events will be made on Tuesday afternoon.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD will be closing schools and offices on Tuesday Jan. 16.

Afterschool and extracurricular activities, practices and games may resume, so students and parents should check with their coach or sponsor regarding their specific activity.

The regularly scheduled school board meeting will take place Tuesday night.

Hays CISD says school should still operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 17, but advises students and faculty to bundle up as it will still be cold.

Lexington ISD

Lexington ISD will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to weather conditions and will have a delayed start on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Buses will run two hours later than usual and classes will start two hours late.

Rockdale ISD

Due to weather conditions, all Rockdale ISD facilities will be closed Tuesday, January 16. Updates regarding athletics will be shared on Tuesday.

San Marcos CISD

Due to inclement weather, all San Marcos CISD campuses and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The closure is due to the forecast calling for subzero windchill temperatures with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Another major factor is ERCOT issuing a Conservation Appeal for Jan. 16 from 6-9 a.m.

San Marcos CISD will continue to monitor the weather, but at this time, Wednesday, Jan. 17 will be a regularly scheduled school day for all district campuses and offices.

All district basketball games (boys and girls) for San Marcos High School will resume as scheduled. All other athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled. The regularly scheduled school board meeting will still take place on Tuesday, January 16.

Due to the closure, Monday, March 18 will become a regular school and work day. It was previously scheduled as a professional learning day and student holiday.

Smithville ISD

Smithville ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to the forecast of continued freezing weather and out of an abundance of caution for students and staff.

The cancelation also includes all UIL sporting and academic events. Information about rescheduling those activities will be shared when available.

The district will send updates about the plan for Wednesday.

Snook ISD

Due to inclement weather with freezing temperatures remaining through Tuesday, Snook ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16. All classes and after-school activities have been canceled. Basketball games will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Somerville ISD

Due to the hazardous road conditions that are expected to continue, Somerville ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16. All extracurricular activities for Tuesday will be canceled as well.

Texas A&M University

Classes are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to the anticipated risk of inclement weather. All non-essential campus operations are also suspended.

Employees who perform essential duties should confirm reporting protocol with supervisors.

All other employees are authorized to work remotely on Tuesday.

