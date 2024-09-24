Water main break: Roads remain closed as repairs continue

The Brief Repairs continue on a 48-inch water main in Northwest Austin The water main pipeline was struck by a contractor on September 23



Austin Water says repairs continue on a 48-inch water main in the area near Spicewood Springs Road and Loop 360 in Northwest Austin.

A spokesperson says that crews made steady progress overnight and restored service to one commercial customer that had been impacted.

All customers in the affected area have water service flowing, but Austin Water says some customers may experience low water pressure as crews continue work.

Spicewood Springs Road, east of Loop 360, between Loop 360 and 4900 Spicewood Springs Road remains closed to pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic.

Austin Water says repairs are expected to be completed by tomorrow (9/25).

What we know

A 48-inch water main pipeline was struck by a contractor on the morning of September 23 in the area near Spicewood Springs Road and Loop 360.

Austin Water crews responded and shut off water at about 10:45 a.m. to stop water loss, minimize impact and begin repairs.

The water likely sprayed for about 45 minutes before crews cut off the water.

Around 5,000 customers in the affected area were notified about the repairs and potential impacts on water pressure.

The construction is part of a more than $34 million project approved by Austin City Council to widen a section of Spicewood Springs Road to four lanes, create continuous pedestrian paths, and make other improvements.