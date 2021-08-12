Waterloo Greenway opening day celebrations postponed due to COVID

Opening day celebrations for Waterloo Greenway that were scheduled for Saturday, August 14 have been postponed due to rising COVID cases and Austin's re-entry into Stage 5 of risk-based guidelines.

Officials say the postponement includes the ribbon-cutting ceremony, land dedication, daytime programming, and nighttime concert showcase. CommUNITY Day festivities and activations will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Waterloo Greenway Conservancy says in a news release on its website that, "We truly believe this is in the best interest of all of our staff, volunteers, vendors, artists, performers, partners, and countless community members and neighbors who have helped bring this park to life."

Waterloo Park will still open its gates to the public starting at 10 a.m. on August 14. Officials are encouraging all guests to wear face masks and practice social distancing when visiting the 11 acres of revitalized greenspace.

The postponement of the Waterloo Greenway celebrations comes after other events were also recently postponed.

The Austin Pride parade and street party set to take place Saturday will be delayed for an unknown amount of time and two Blues on the Green shows scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday were also delayed.

