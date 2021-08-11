Austin Pride postpones parade, street party due to COVID-19

Austin Pride says that its parade and street party have been postponed due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County.

The event, originally scheduled for Saturday, August 14, is now postponed "for an indeterminate time," says Austin Pride.

"The choice was made for us, and for the safety of our city and community, to put a pause on in-person gatherings," Austin Pride said in an Instagram post. "We were more excited than you know to celebrate with you all. The reality of being in the thick of this pandemic again is truly heartbreaking."

The organization says it will soon be reaching out to all sponsors, partners, and participants.

"Pride organizations across the nation are suffering the same heavy blows. But we are determined to stand strong," Austin Pride said. "You are too important… Pride is too important to allow ourselves to be defeated. If we come together as a community, we can find a way to thrive."

The organization ended the post asking for people to get vaccinated, wear their masks and social distance.

This is the second year in a row that Austin Pride was postponed due to COVID-19.

