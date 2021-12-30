How to stay prepared in the event of another severe winter storm

With freezing weather approaching Texas, it’s important to stayed prepared in the event of an emergency.

Winter storm Uri affected thousands of Texans last February, leaving residents without food, power, and water. Uri showed Texans that severe winters are always a possibility, so staying prepared can make a world of difference.

Below are some tips from Ready.gov on how you can plan ahead for emergency weather situations.

Car Safety

Keeping an emergency kit in your car is recommended in case of evacuation or power outage events.

Some items to include in a car emergency kit include:

Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Blanket

Map

Car litter or sand (for better tire traction)

Regularly getting your car checked by a mechanic is also recommended. Have them check things like the heater and defroster, lights and flashing hazard lights, oil, thermostat and more to stay prepared for unexpected weather emergencies.

Some things to do and know of ahead of freezing and potentially dangerous weather include:

Keep your gas tank full, it will help keep the fuel line from freezing

Install good weather tires with proper tread

Do not drive through high water levels, six inches of water can cause a vehicle to lose control or stall, a foot of water will float most vehicles

Be aware of areas with receded floodwaters, as roads may be weak

If a power line falls on your vehicle, stay inside until a trained person can help

Avoid overpasses, bridges, power lines, signs and other hazards if an emergency affects road stability

Pull over, stop the car, and set the parking brake if your car becomes hard to control

Preparing Emergency Food

When putting together emergency food supplies, consider the following:

Store at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food (canned goods, peanut butter, jelly, coffee, dried fruits and vegetables, etc.)

Choose food your family will eat

Remember any special dietary needs

Include a can opener

Keep all food in covered containers

Instructions on how to manage and cook food without power can be found here.

Water Needs

Build a supply of water that will meet your family’s needs during an emergency. To do so, store at least one gallon of water per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation. A normally active person needs roughly three quarters of a gallon of fluid daily, from water and other beverages.

Water tips:

Never ration drinking water unless ordered to do so by authorities

Drink water you know is not contaminated first

Do not drink carbonated beverages or coffee instead of water, as they dehydrate the body and increase the need for drinking water

Purchase food-grade water storage containers

Treat all water of uncertain quality before using it for drinking or sanitation

Detailed instructions on how to treat uncertain water can be found here.

Preparing your pets

Basic survival supplies are not only necessary for your family, but also for your pet. Preparing an emergency pet kit is suggested. Review your kits regularly to check on the freshness of the food and medicine included.

What to include for a pet emergency kit:

Several days’ worth of food in an airtight and waterproof container

Water and water bowl

Extra supply of any medicine that is prescribed to your pet

First aid kit

Collar with ID tag and harness/leash and pet registration information

Travel bag, crate of carrier

Grooming supplies

Sanitation needs (pet shampoo and other items)

A picture of you and your pet together in case of separation

Familiar items such as favorite toys, treats or bedding

Staying warm in a power outage

If a power outage occurs during a winter storm, it is important to do what you can to stay warm.

Ways to combat cold temperatures:

Layer clothing, wrap yourself in blankets

Put older adults, children and sick individuals in the warmest room away from windows

Be aware of the signs of hypothermia and frostbite

Limit time outdoors

Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping. Learn how to keep pipes from freezing. Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups.

To view a complete guide on emergency preparedness, visit Ready.gov.

